The Imperial Hall in Milford Haven can now be used for the registry of marriages and civil partnerships, after securing approval from Pembrokeshire County Council in April 2021.
The grade II listed building, known to many in the area as the Masonic Hall, was taken over in 2018 by Lee and Kate Bridges, who restored the property, reinvigorated the kitchen and installed features such as a new bar and cellar system.
The Imperial Hall is also well-known for providing further party services such as school proms, christenings and birthday parties
There is currently a garden development project underway, due for completion in June, which will add a three-tier garden area with a view of the waterway where people will be able to sit and enjoy a meal and drinks.
Lee Bridges said: "Receiving this marriage license marks an important step in the history of the Imperial Hall.
"The gorgeous building has been the centrepiece of many parties and events since we restored it nearly three years ago, and while there have been countless receptions and wedding parties in the venue since we were first established, we're thrilled that people can now take the momentous step of becoming officially married here.
"We're expecting to see some huge events as lockdown eases off in 2021, so watch this space!"
