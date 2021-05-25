During the lockdown we've seen a huge increase in the ways people have helped to pass the time.

'Pete from Hakin' is a prime example.

An old friend of his had given him an unfinished model of a trawler, made out of matchsticks and balsa wood.

It's 23" (59cm) long, 5.5" wide (14cm) and 4" deep (10cm).

'Pete from Hakin' decided that, not only would it keep him occupied during the difficult period of isolation, it was also an opportunity to do something that could raise funds for the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service. He has cancer himself and has always wanted to help this particular charity.

Having prepared and made some handrails out of matchsticks to go around the deck, he decided that the trawler should be painted in Sartori colours. When he told Mr & Mrs Clark Powers in their Robert Street shop what he was doing, they donated the paint and several brushes to help him along.

'Pete from Hakin' was on a roll..and when he called down to see Neil Hart Joinery on Milford Docks, they donated a wooden base, ready cut and sanded, ready for painting.

To complete the whole thing, he bought and prepared an acrylic case cover.

And now that the lockdown is over, the model will be given to the charity, and, hopefully, 'Pete's Father Paul Project' will help raise more badly needed funds for one of Pembrokeshire's most deserving charities.