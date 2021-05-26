Dale's somewhat wet but beautiful coastline is being broadcast on BBC One Wales this Friday.
Tune in at 7.35pm and you will see Welsh weatherman, Derek Brockway exploring the landscape from Dale to west Dale as part of his eight part series Weatherman Walking.
“The Welsh coastline is spectacular, stretching for nearly 900 miles and there’s a coast path the entire length of it," said Derek.
"Round each bay and each bend is a sight to behold. I’ve walked hundreds of miles around Wales but there are still corners of the Welsh coast I’ve never seen.”
In this fun episode Derek learns about an invasion that changed the course of history. He helps carve a seahorse and takes part in a cliff rescue – as the casualty.
This is the third series of Weatherman Walking, and in it Derek has visited two areas in Pembrokeshire.
Last month his journey walking from Newport to Fishguard was broadcast on the TV, and soon his seven mile walk in Dale will be up for grabs. Or if you are really keen it's already available on BBCiplayer.