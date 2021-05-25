JOHNSTON hit 267 to beat Llangwm Seconds by 128 runs as an intriguing four horse race emerges in division 3.

Just 6 points separate Johnston (46) in first and Llanrhian (40) in fourth, with Laugharne (42) and St Ishmaels Seconds (45) wedged in between.

It was Johnston who laid the strongest claim on who should be promoted this weekend, choosing to bat and making an emphatic 267-6 before bowling Llangwm Seconds out for 139.

Josh Hicks (61), Leigh Walters (48) and Geno Cleal (54) made big scores for Johnston, while with the ball Mark Hicks (3-30) and Liam Boswell (3-35) did the damage.

Second placed St Ishmaels Seconds lost at home to Stackpole.

St Ishmaels put their opponents into bat with Stackpole making 141-6 (Simon Bevan 51no and Lewis Gibby 42).

St Ishmaels could only reply with 124-9, Karl Rhead getting their biggest score with 37.

Third placed Laugharne made quick work of second from bottom Narberth Seconds.

Laugharne were put into bat and made 127ao and when Narberth came to the crease they were blown away for 41ao, James Ingledon (3-3) and Carl Smith (4-11) the pick of the bowling figures.

Fourth placed Llhanrian’s match at Haverfordwest Thirds was abandoned as was Cresselly Seconds versus Neyland Seconds.

Division 3 and 4 after round 5 of the league. Image: Pembroke County Cricket League

In division 4, Llanrhian Seconds leapfrogged Burton into first after they beat Llechryd while Burton’s game at Hook Seconds was abandoned.

Llanrhian were put into bat and having only made 88 were perhaps thinking the worst, however the bowling of Jack Turner (3-14) and Michael Lawrence (2-16) saw Llechryd crumble to 71 all out and lose by 17 runs.

Lawrenny Seconds versus Carew Thirds saw a good batting contest with both sides breaking a hundred. Lawrenny lost by 34 runs when Carew went into bat and scored 147-9 then bowled the hosts out for 113.

Special mention for Stephen Cole who got an outstanding 101no.

Highest score of the round went to Whitland Seconds who made 149-8 when they were put into bat by Kilgetty Seconds. Kilgetty’s response was one to forget as they were bowled out for 32, Gethin Benjamin taking 5-1.

Crymych versus Saundersfoot was the other match abandoned.

In division 5 all the home sides lost.

Cresselly Thirds (110ao) were beaten by Pembroke Seconds (126-1), Herbrandston (127-1) lost to Pembroke Dock Seconds (153-7), Neyland Thirds (74ao) lost to Haverfordwest Fourths (75-5) and Stackpole (136ao) lost to Fishguard (141-4).

Notable scores included Sam Kurtz (89no), Aiden Fraser (55no and 3-35), Jack Pepper (5-11) and Tom Grimwood (54 and 2-27).

Hundleton got a bye and Whitland Thirds versus Llechryd Thirds was abandoned.