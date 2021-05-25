The community playing fields and the sports pavilion in Hundleton have been treated to a new update courtesy of the National Grid and Trant.
As part of its community engagement programme the National Grid undertook resurfacing work at the entrance to these spaces.
Alison Kavanagh, chair of Hundleton Community Council, said: “We are very grateful to National Grid and Trant for their support; the village has football teams, cricket teams and a new tennis club, and this work enhances the venue significantly”.
The work will help provide a better space for the various clubs that use the playing field and sport pavilion such as the sports association and the football and cricket club.
Neil Cross, Trant site manager, said, “We must also thank G D Harries for supplying the tarmac and C P Plant Hire for the excavator used during this project. We’re pleased to be able to support the community in this way and hope to play a friendly cricket match against the Hundleton team this summer”.