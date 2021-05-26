The Welsh Ambulance Service has paid its respects to a duty control manager, who they called 'one of the Pembrokeshire community's true characters.'

Malcolm Harries, a duty control manager based in Carmarthen, died at his home on May 13 following a short illness.

Malcolm joined Pembrokeshire Ambulance Service in July 1976 and later moved to Withybush Ambulance Control, serving as a duty control manager.

Following the creation of the Welsh Ambulance Service in 1998, Malcolm stepped up to focus on managing the emergency call centre for central and west Wales in Carmarthen.

As a young man, Malcolm was in the Scouts, which his family say explained his 'can do' and 'always prepared' attitude to life.

He enjoyed nothing more than spending time and family holidays with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Malcolm was an avid Swansea City football fan, having been a season ticket holder and taking his grandson Adam to matches.

Eleanor Blackmore, the Trust’s clinical contact centre (CCC) manager in Carmarthen, described Malcolm as a true gentleman, a friend and confidant.

She said: "Malcolm always had time and a listening ear for his colleagues and was happy to share his wealth of knowledge with others.

"Malcolm’s passing has been felt widely across the trust with words of condolence being shared from all parts of Wales.

"Malcolm will be sorely missed by all in CCC, especially his team."

Chief executive Jason Killens added: "Malcolm’s depth of experience, as well as his caring and compassionate nature, enabled him to support senior managers whilst also covering these positions in times of increased demand.

"Malcolm’s family were widely respected in their local area of Pembroke Dock, and his service to his community through the Welsh Ambulance Service and by supporting Pembrokeshire GP out-of-hours, will mean his loss will not only be deeply felt by his colleagues, but right across the community.

"He was kind, gentle, a fountain of knowledge and always made time for his colleagues.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family; his wife Sheila, children, Stuart and Cecilia as well as his wider family.”

Malcolm's funeral takes place tomorrow, Tuesday 25 May, in Pembroke Dock.

A message from Malcolm’s family read: "He has left a big hole in the family and will never be replaced as he was one of a kind."