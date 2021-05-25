MISSING person Gareth Howlett has been found.
Local sources revealed last night that Howlett, 33, had been found.
Police released a statement saying: "We are pleased to report that Gareth Howlett, who was missing from his home in Haverfordwest, has been found.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals, and to our emergency services partners for their support during the search."
Initial reports about a missing man from Haverfordwest emerged on Sunday, May 23. Police launched an appeal on the same day.
There was concern in the community particularly as Gareth is epileptic and relies on medication to keep his condition under control.
Before being found there had been reports of a few sightings around Dew Street and particularly the Withybush Hospital area.