After the long lockdown Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre re-opens on Tuesday June 1 with a ‘new look’.
During the enforced closure staff and volunteers have been ringing the changes to the displays, sales area and coffee shop. The impressive first 100 years timeline of the town and murals originally created for the Coronation FE Centre are being prominently displayed in new locations.
The centre’s archive team is also finalising new exhibitions which will be unveiled later in the summer.
Work has continued on a maintenance programme which includes the painting of the centre windows – totalling some 800 panes.! This is ongoing for completion later in the year.
Initially the centre will be open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm and admission charges apply. sunderlandtrust.com