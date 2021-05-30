Wales will be celebrating its great local seafood produce next week, and that includes Atlantic edge oysters farmed in Angle.

The celebrations will run from May 31 to June 6 hosted by the organisation port to plate.

To spread the word the campaign will be using the #WelshSeafood sign on its social media outlets.

One person involved in this campaign is marine biologist Dr Andy Woolmer, he said: “You could eat our oysters straight from the beach, so pure is the Atlantic waters around here. The water is gin clear and has an ‘A’ grade shellfish classification from the Food Standards Agency. Still, we have built a new purification unit - which adds another level of quality to our oysters and helps us maintain consistency of supply.”

Andy runs the oyster farm in Angle has set up a local food produce in Pembrokeshire and helps maintain the sensitive ecology of the Milford Haven waterway, he said he feels passionate about sustainability in our environment.

Port to Plate and the Wales Seafood Cluster will be highlighting ways consumers can buy and enjoy the abundant array of fish and shellfish from the Welsh coast.

Different fish and shellfish species will be featured each day, along with recipes, competitions, and details of where to buy fabulous Welsh seafood.

With the emphasis on buying local, people can discover producers in their area through an interactive #WelshSeafood map (https://menterabusnes.cymru/pip/our-producers/ )

Also, throughout the week, there will be glimpses of the lives of those who catch and make a range of products using Welsh seafood. Among them are Atlantic Edge Oysters, Cardigan Bay Fish, and Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips.

Seafood Market development project manager - Port to Plate – Phil McGrath said: "We're fortunate in Wales to not only have a beautiful coastline, but have some of the finest quality seafood available.

‘Welsh Seafood Week aims to raise public awareness of the variety of seafood that can be found on our doorstep and celebrate all that is good within the seafood sector in Wales. Port to Plate hopes it can provide a boost to the industry after a challenging period."

More information: www.atlanticedgeoysters.co.uk