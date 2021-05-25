THE county’s dog owners and visitors with four-legged friends are being reminded that any individuals offering to board their dogs must be licensed by Pembrokeshire County Council.
The call comes following a marked increase in complaints, received by the Council’s Animal Health and Welfare Team, of ‘dog boarding’ advertising on Facebook, when the advertisers do not hold the required licence.
Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language, said: “As the summer months approach, we want to remind all dog owners, whether you are a resident or in Pembrokeshire for a short stay, that those offering to accommodate your dog must hold a licence from the council.
“This is required by law under the Animal Boarding Establishments Act 1963, whether it be in a home, kennels or a day care environment, and is irrespective of the period of time required.”
All dogs must also be up-to-date with their vaccinations, which includes kennel cough.
For a list of the current licensed premises in Pembrokeshire and for information on Animal Establishment licensing, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/animal-establishment-licensing.