Prostate Cancer UK has expressed its delight that Milford Haven Golf Club is hosting a charity golf day in order to raise funds for the charity.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and the most commonly diagnosed, with one man dying from it every 45 minutes.

Around 400,000 men are living with, and after, prostate cancer right now, and many aren't aware as it often shows no symptoms.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, with the figure rising to one in four for black men.

Prostate Cancer UK say it has one simple ambition - 'to stop prostate cancer damaging the lives of men and their families.'

The charity works with the NHS on testing, invest in better treatments, spreading the word to those at risk and also supporting those dealing with prostate cancer while providing health information.

The organisation also provides a risk checker - available at prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker and also a live chat instant messaging service online at prostatecanceruk.org

Furthermore, a specialist nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 6pm every Monday to Friday, and 10am to 6pm on Wednesdays.

Prostate Cancer UK has a strong relationship with golf, with Danny Willett, Sam Torrance and Ian Woosnam showing support, and UK Scottish Senior Open supports Prostate Cancer UK.

The charity has also teamed up with the PGA, HowDidiDo, Bunkered, Golf Monthly and a number of YouTube stars to reach golfers at risk of prostate cancer.

There is also now a 'big golf race,' where Prostate Cancer UK challenges supporters to play two or four rounds in a day, and many more events on prostatecanceruk.org/golf.

Prostate Cancer UK said: "Prostate cancer exists in every golf club in the UK. Prostate Cancer UK is to make sure every golf club, society and golfer in the UK understands their risk of prostate cancer and knows how they can get involved in support a cause fighting the most common cancer in men."

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK said: "We’re delighted that Milford Haven Golf Club will help raise vital funds to support life-saving research that will support men affected by prostate cancer and their families.

"Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, and the Covid-19 pandemic has made living with a diagnosis only harder. By supporting us, the golfers joining the fight are playing their part in stopping prostate cancer being a killer."