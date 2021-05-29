There will be a small number of local pharmacies open on the Spring bank holiday next Monday, May 31.
They will be open for emergency supplies of medicine and for free advice and treatment of common ailments.
They are:
*Boots UK Ltd, Unit 2, Withybush Retail Park Haverfordwest, 01437 762313, open from 10am to 6pm.
*Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Fenton Trading Estate, Haverfordwest, 01172 912723, open from 9am to 6pm
*Boots UK Ltd, Jasperley House, High Street, Tenby, 01834 842120, open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
*Boots UK Ltd, 3 Pendre, Cardigan, 01239 6215768, open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
If the pharmacy is closed, call NHS Direct on 111.