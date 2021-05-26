The National Lottery Community Fund has given groups in Pembrokeshire the chance to take home a slice of its £4.1m grant for the county.
Paul Sartori Foundation is one of these groups taking up the offer. It be spending £3,886 to improve services so that people with a hearing impairment can access its hospice services across the county.
Judith Williams, grant development officer said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. We are certain this project will address many issues and barriers that hearing loss can present. We are looking forward to developing this project and making a real impact.”
Bethesda Neyland Men's Shed will use £9,900 to improve facilities for its community garden by making it more user-friendly and welcoming for all ages and abilities.
Solva's Coast Allotment Project’s £10,000 will create a welcoming space, where people in the community can grow food, socialise, and improve their well-being.
Cymdeithas Cwm Arian, based in Tegryn, will use £9,850 to extend the Helping Halls project to support community halls in north Pembrokeshire to raise funds, develop projects and include more community members in its activities.
Megan’s Starr Foundation will spend £4,790 to bring together various generations in the community, providing care homes with packs and tablets.
St Florence Community Council will use the £9,757 grant to replace existing play equipment in the village to provide accessible play opportunities for local children.