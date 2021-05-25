A LOCAL fitness organisation in Haverfordwest has relocated to new premises and is now offering open days for the public to sample the new facilities.

Strength Academy Wales (SAW) has relocated to the Riverside Shopping Centre at Haverfordwest.

The volunteer led social enterprise is organising two open days for the community to come in, take a look around and chat with the staff.

Qualified coaches Chloe Hood and Lewis Davies will be at hand to answer any questions and will offer a warm welcome for people to see what Saw is all about on the following days over half-term.

Opening days will be on Tuesday, June 1, 11am to 3pm and Thursday, June 3, 11am to 3pm.

The new centre is open mornings, evenings and some lunchtimes and offers a supportive and encouraging club environment for people from all walks of life, any ability and any age to develop their health, fitness and wellbeing.

They also offer expert coaching for strength and conditioning, sports conditioning and Olympic weightlifting.

They will soon be offering programming and personal training services.

Director and head coach at Pembrokeshire Weightlifting, Simon Roach said that Saw is slightly different to other fitness centres.

"If you haven’t experienced Saw before, they offer that personal touch.

"The classes and training group sizes are small, which means members receive a huge amount of help, support and good quality coaching.

"They offer a wide range of sessions and classes and there is something suitable for all."

Strength Academy Wales (SAW) is a not for profit health, fitness and wellbeing organisation. All funds it generates are reinvested back into the organisation to support members and keep local employment positions sustainable with the organisation managed by volunteers.

For more information on what the academy has to offer visit www.strengthacademy.wales or email office@strengthacademy.wales. Instragram: sawcymru