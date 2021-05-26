On the final day of the Dyfed-Powys Police annual awards round-up, PC Neil Lees won the prestigious award of the 2020 Police Officer of the Year award.

PC Neil Lees, a member of the Milford Haven neighbourhood policing team was nominated by his co-workers for his commitment to local policing and his demonstration of smart, sustainable solutions to community issues.

PC Lees has been described by his team as an ‘encouraging’ and ‘inspiring’ colleague, who is a 'very well regarded and respected officer in Pembrokeshire and seen as a role model to many.’

Milford Haven’s neighbourhood policing sergeant, Terri Harrison praised PC Lees’ dedication: “When Neil is given a task he always goes above and beyond his duty.”

Part of PC Lees’ success is his ability to communicate and support the public, his colleagues and Dyfed-Powys Police’s partners.

An example of PC Lees' exemplary efforts is his work around Haven’s Head Retail Park, Milford Haven.

Levels of anti-social behaviour in the area were escalating and so PC Lees set to work to resolve the problems within a problem-solving capacity, initiating change and prompting other agencies to take ownership of the issues.

Sergeant Harrison said: "As Milford Haven’s then newly-appointed neighbourhood policing officer, Neil worked tirelessly to make a difference, with endless hours of patrolling, regular meetings with key partners and the implementation of countless positive actions.”

His efforts paid off and the collaborations resulted in a reduction in police demand, a greater confidence in Dyfed-Powys Police among local businesses and the longstanding resolution of the issue.

Another example of PC Lees’ work includes his work around the 'fearless' campaign where PC Lees educated and supported partners and third sector agencies across Pembrokeshire in the subject of crime prevention.

Sergeant Harrison said PC Lees’ campaign work was 'met with much interest, enthusiasm and gratitude for the knowledge and time that he gave to care homes, secondary schools, youth justice services, and vulnerable community groups.'