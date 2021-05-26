Achieve More Training (AMT) has partnered up with Pembrokeshire College and Haverfordwest County AFC to provide local opportunities for young people in Pembrokeshire who want a career in education, sport, or leisure.

Haverfordwest County AFC will host a pre-apprentice course for 16-18 year olds starting this June.

All students on the course will gain a level one assistant sports coaching qualification, improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing, while gaining an insight into the job roles within education, sport, and leisure.

All successful students will be guaranteed an interview for the upcoming apprenticeship vacancies in Pembrokeshire starting from September 2021.

Course start dates will be every two weeks, so those that can’t start in June will be able to join in July or August.

Achieve More Training also offer employers within education, sport and leisure a free apprentice recruitment service. For more information visit www.achievemoretraining.com.

Wyndham Williams, partnership manager with Achieve More Training and Haverfordwest County AFC stated: "We’re looking forward to helping the next generation start their careers in the sector, whilst supporting to become hubs for sport and physical activity. Improving physical and mental health and wellbeing opportunities for all pupils in schools."

Joe Havey, managing director at Achieve More Training said: "We work across Wales with apprentices and schools to help meet the skills gap for physical activity and school sport and increase positive experiences for all pupils. We want to thank Pembrokeshire College for the opportunity of bringing our offer to south west Wales and our team of staff are passionate about sharing their knowledge and experience with the next generation starting their careers with us."

Robert Edwards, chairman at Haverfordwest County AFC said: "We are excited to be a part of a great project to offer young people an opportunity for employment in schools and this reaffirms our commitment to the community in Pembrokeshire."

David Evans, assistant principal at Pembrokeshire College added: “After an uncertain year many young people will now be thinking about their post-16 options and we are delighted to be involved in an initiative which is focused on helping them to gain the qualifications that will help them to secure future employment within the sport and leisure industry.”

For more information on the pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programme, contact Wyndham Williams via email: wyn@achievemoretraining.com, office phone: 01437 769048 or mobile: 07377201118.