A NINETY-one-year-old war veteran recently took up rock climbing.

Mr George Gibbs, of Hook, decided to have a go at the rock climbing wall at Llanion Cove, Pembroke Dock, when the VC Gallery were holding one of their Into the Deep Blue events.

Photos show George, in his slacks, blazer and tie wrapped in a harness and climbing the 30 foot high wall, reaching the very top.

VC Gallery said George had originally come for a cup of tea and some company, but couldn't resist attempting to conquer the challenge before him.

"As part of our Into the Deep Blue Project, veterans ended up having a go on a climbing wall.

"The star of the afternoon was 91yr old Navy veteran George Gibbs who originally came along for a cup of tea and a social get together.

"With George's never-say-never attitude he decided that he would have a go and made it to the top of the wall.

"This goes to show, whatever you are up against you can always achieve and do something new."

George was born in 1930 in West Dorset, the youngest of seven siblings.

He served in the Navy from 1947 to 1955.

George's wife died a few years ago so the VC Gallery has been a vital support link.

"Come lockdown I was adjusting to living on my own to start with," explains George. "Because I have no relatives to drop by I became a member of the VC Gallery and they visited me almost every week which was great because it was the physical contact that was very important."

George enjoys jigsaws and reading in the winter and gardening in the summer.

Now all he's got to do is try fit in the rock climbing...