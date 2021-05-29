People living with dementia can now get outside, after an extended period indoors - and Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (Pavs) is urging them to join its new gardening project.
A free activity set up in Stackpole Gardens lets dementia clients take care of their own plots along with some external support from carers, friends or family.
Cherry Evans dementia supportive communities connector at Pavs said: "The project treats dementia clients as people. It's not about having things done for them - which a lot of services do - it's about encouraging their independence as much as we can."
Clients will also have the opportunity to socialise with the other workers at the Stackpole Gardens, which is an important aspect of this project.
To get involved contact Cherry Lynne on 07849 086009 or email her on cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk