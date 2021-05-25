DYFED-Powys Police is investigating a number of reports in the Powys and Ceredigion area of a man purporting to be a local police officer.
The man is contacting local businesses and asking questions about CCTV or stating they want to discuss a recent incident.
On some occasions he has stated he is a PC Jackson.
Police are asking the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious calls and follow the below advice.
Do:
• Obtain details of caller, including name, rank, collar number and station.
• Ascertain what police force they identify themselves as working for.
• Note any contact details from caller display, or via 1471 after the call has ended.
• End the call. Say you will contact the police directly to confirm the caller’s identity and be put through internally.
• Ring a family member before you make your next phone call. This is to make sure the line has disconnected from the initial (suspected fraud) caller.
• If anyone calls at your address following this suspected fraud caller, call 999.
Don’t:
•Give any security details over the phone
Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline; emailing: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or calling: 101.
Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to a scammer should report it by calling 101, or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.
For further advice and information on how to avoid being scammed visit www.actionfraud.police.uk.
