On the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, an event is being held in Haverfordwest to remember the long-standing fight against racism.
A gathering will take place at Picton Playing Fields in Haverfordwest, this evening where people can take the knee at 6pm.
Following the murder of George Floyd, in May 2020, protests broke out across the USA and internationally.
The UK saw protests calling for racial equality in Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and London, with the Welsh protests taking place in across the country, including regular events in Haverfordwest.
In Haverfordwest, a poster for tonight's event at Picton Playing Fields says: "We need action now. Black Lives Matter".
