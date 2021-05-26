A person was taken to hospital after being recovered from an inland waterway in Pembrokeshire yesterday, Tuesday May 25.
Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and paramedics were called to assist at the incident in Lawrenny.
HM Coastguard Tenby said that at 10.15am, the team was
paged to assist a casualty who had been recovered to the shore by members of the public.
They added: "Upon arrival at Lawrenny, the team provided first aid to the casualty whilst awaiting Welsh Anmbulance Services NHS Trust paramedics.
"Once ambulance crew were on scene, the casualty was tsrnsferred to land ambulance and transported for further care at hospital."
