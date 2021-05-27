THE poems of Waldo Williams were fluttering from trees across Pembrokeshire and as far afield as Brittany to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Waldo Williams on May 20.

The initiative was the brainchild of Cymdeithas Waldo, the Waldo Williams Society, which has described their Hang a Poem as a Leaf campaign as a 'resounding success'.

The society, set up in memory of Pembrokeshire poet Waldo Williams, had encouraged his admirers to choose their favourite lines of his work to be printed on labels and hung on trees.

Waldo's single volume of poetry was titled Dail Pren (Tree Leaves) and his poems are deemed to as potent and pertinent today as they were when first published in 1956. He himself saw each poem as a leaf in full bloom adorning a healthy tree.

Cymdeithas spokesman, Hefin Wyn, said members were particularly pleased with the response of schools who were closely associated with the poet.

"Children at Ysgol Llanychllwydog in the Gwaun Valley, where Waldo taught for a short while, went to great lengths to adorn trees in an adjacent woodland," he said.

"Similarly pupils at Ysgol Casmael, where he was a temporary head teacher during the Second World War, placed colourful labels, with their favourite lines from his children's poems, on trees surrounding the building."

Year 4 pupils at Ysgol Maenclochog also placed a line of Waldo's poetry on a label and hung it as a leaf on a tree in memory of the poet.

Leaves were also hung in St David's and Fishguard and even in Brittany.