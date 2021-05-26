LOCKDOWN brought its particular challenges to the hair and beauty industry, but it proved a blessing in disguise for one Pembrokeshire business.

Natalina Huyshe had only recently converted her home at Narberth into a new salon when coronavirus closures came along.

“We then spent most of the year in lockdown, but it gave me the push to finish my three years of study to open a training academy, so in one way it was a bonus,” said the 32-year-old mum of two, who set up Natalina’s Hair Extensions and Beauty six years ago.

Now fully open for business again, the start of the new future will see the salon lining up in no fewer than five categories in the finals of the upcoming British Hair and Beauty awards, together with further recognition for her training academy in the Good Salon Guide.

The salon has been shortlisted in the award categories for hair extension specialist, lash specialist, hair and beauty salon, top rated salon and excellence in customer service.

“We’ve won two national and 11 regional awards before, but this is the first time in my new salon and with a new team, and we are all thrilled,” said Natalina.

Alongside being an accredited training academy and looking forward to the award finals, Natalina is also excited at the hair loss treatment work that she is now qualified to carry out.

“It really is so rewarding being able to do this, and to see the smiles on people's faces when they see their new head of hair.” she said.

Natalina's husband Gareth and children Courtney, aged 12, and nine-year-old Rico all supported her when she decided to create the new salon at the entrance to Dingle Caravan Park in Narberth, with her dad John Polino carrying out all the work.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody and to be honest, I was worried about what would happen to the business I had built up over the past six years when we were shut for so long during the lockdowns,” she admitted.