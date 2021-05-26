Mobility scooter users and some dog walkers have been denied access through a gate in Cleddau Reaches Walk continuing on from Bridge Meadow in Haverfordwest.
Mike Hillen says he reported this issue more than eight weeks ago and said: "If you do this walk from Bridge Meadow on a mobility scooter you have to turn round and go back, as you can’t get the scooter through the gate."
A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "We are aware of the situation with the gate on the Cleddau Reaches footpath and have ordered a specialist replacement.
We are currently awaiting delivery of the replacement and, once received, the new gate will be installed as soon as possible.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused to path users in the meantime."
Thomas Tudor said he will be reporting the issue to the council again.
The council says it has more than 40 routes in Pembrokeshire that are accessible by manual wheelchairs with assistance, and most electric scooters.
To find out where these routes are a guide is available at the council offices in Haverfordwest for £2.50.