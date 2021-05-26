HAVERFORDWEST'S brand new Haverhub is appealing for support in a final grant application before its grand opening in July.

Haverhub is Haverfordwest's brand new shared working space, an initiative set up with the help of the Welsh Government, to support home working and offer a different work environment to the office.

Haverhub founder/project director Gitti Coats says whilst many of the roles at Haverhub are volunteers - known as Haverhelpers - the essential roles of running the business will need financial support.

Gitti said: "Please could you send an email 'letter of support' for Haverhub. A last minute grant request. It would be massively appreciated.

"We are looking to fund our first paid roles to manage the admin and site ready for opening Haverhub from July and the funder has just asked for letters of support in the next few days!

"The serious business of admin and compliance, plus running a seriously lovely new town centre community hub for all of you and the community to make use of.. needs solid employed support.

"I really hope you won’t mind emailing me back a few words of support and any other comments about how you might like to use Haverhub or think it’s a good idea, or just to support our application.

"They will ALL count. Perhaps a tea-break-favour?

"Many thanks, Gitti."

If you want to help email Gitti at gitticoats@outlook.com.