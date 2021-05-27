Milford Haven School has announced the launching of 'Senedd MHS,' a new political structure to promote the pupil voice.

The school has moved away from the traditional structure of multiple school councils, and has instead opted to develop Senedd MHS, for the pupils' benefit.

Milford Haven School said: "One of the many benefits of this new system of promoting pupil voice, is that it helps to educate our young people on how the country is governed by mirroring the Senedd structure. Senedd MHS recreates how decisions are made both locally and nationally, allowing pupils the opportunity to experience real-world pupil voice through an age-appropriate platform.

"All of the young people that have taken part in this process should be extremely proud for representing themselves and the school to such a high standard, and we are overjoyed to have now elected a team of students that have a clear passion for the roles they have been given."

The school will now have two head prefects, two deputy prefects, and 'a strong team made up of creative, hard-working and enthusiastic young people who will no doubt have a positive impact here at Milford Haven School and in the wider community while they are in post.'

The school continued: "We feel it is our moral duty to help create ethically and politically well informed citizens. We want our young people to feel empowered to express themselves appropriately and productively, and also for them to be involved in positively instigating change to help our communities thrive."

Mr Thomas, founder of Senedd MHS, said: "This is a new and exciting development in our school community, I believe that Senedd MHS will bring about tangible and positive changes to our school life via a more active pupil voice."

More information of Senedd MHS can be found on the school website: www.milfordhavenschool.co.uk/seneddmhs.