Members of the 1st Pembroke Beaver Group, based in Treowen Road, Pennar have all earned the highest award possible - despite the challenges of lockdown.
This group is a part of the larger Pembrokeshire-wide scouting society, which has been keeping groups together using online activities during Covid-19 restrictions.
Kerry Battany, a spokesperson for the Beaver group said: "They have earned the Scouts bronze award by taking part in a variety of Facebook group page challenges; work pack challenges and by learning other essential skills in lockdown."
The next accolades the 1st Pembroke Beavers can strive for re the silver and gold awards. Then when they are older they can look forward to taking part in challenges like the Duke of Edinburgh awards.