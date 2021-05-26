PLANS are afoot to demolish the former Barclays Bank on Fishguard Square and create a plaza in the centre of town, to help cement the town's reputation as a festival and New Year's Eve destination.

The Sgwâr Jemeima/Jemima Square project is hoping to raise £35,000 towards the purchase of the old bank. This would then be demolished and the are opened up for a purpose-built space on the town square.

Fishguard town centre recently underwent a transformation following the completion of the multi-million-pound Chimney's Link Project.

This created a one-way system and the roundabout on the square was replaced by a Y-Junction. The pavements have been widened, and road signage has been introduced for safety reasons, directing the flow of vehicles around the new one-way system.

Although this is an improvement for both pedestrians and vehicles, the resulting impact is a loss of versatility of the town centre, with the future of the incredibly popular New Year's Eve street party on the square hanging in jeopardy until very recently.

The Sgwâr Jemeima proposers believe that opening up another space on the square could secure the future of the event, which attracts thousands of party goers.

They say that the Barclays building which has become an 'overall eyesore' is not in character with the rest of the buildings on the square.

Demolishing the bank and opening up the space would showcase two of Fishguards' most attractive buildings, the Royal Oak and St Mary's Church.

"In doing so we will also open a view of the sea from the town centre which will increase the town's overall attractiveness," said a project spokesperson.

The plaza would provide a purpose-built area for the stage on New Year's Eve should it prove viable, as well as an open-air venue for the town's popular music festivals and for street markets.

There are also proposals include seating, planters, water features and statues, including one of Jemima, to contribute to 'a space that is both functional and attractive'.

"Once this space is complete it will serve as a tourist attraction that showcases local history," say the project's proposers.

"It can be utilised on a weekly basis in the summer by the Fishguard Farmers Market that sells local produce and handicrafts. This space will be utilised by countless community groups, festivals, tourists and residents and businesses for years to come and will be a scenic asset to the area.

"This arts, history and business approach will help to encourage visitation, relocation and potentially the opening of boutique shops in the local high street, increasing the footfall on existing businesses."

The group aims to raise £35,000 towards the project through its crowdfunder page, crowdfunder.co.uk/sgwarjemeima-jemimasquare.

If it is unsuccessful in acquiring the former Barclays' building, the funds raised will go toward a statue of Jemima Nicholas and the New Year's Eve Street Party.

For more on the project visit the crowdfunder page of search for Sgwâr Jemeima/Jemima Square on Facebook.