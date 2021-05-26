PREGNANT and breastfeeding mums in Pembrokeshire will now be able to have their Covid jab at a dedicated clinic.

The Hywel Dda University Health Board is running the clinics at four mass vaccination centres every Tuesday morning between 9am and 1pm.

In Pembrokeshire, the clinic will be held at the centre at Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PE.

The other centres being used are Carmarthen's Halliwell Conference Centre; Ffrwnes Theatre, Llanelli and Thomas Parry Library, Aberystwyth.

While all mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be able to vaccinate anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding, the antenatal clinics will be delivered by midwife vaccinators should anyone wish to receive additional counselling and advice about receiving the vaccine.

Those who would like to attend a dedicated pregnancy and breastfeeding vaccine clinic can self-refer by completing the following online form https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=uChWuyjjgkCoVkM8ntyPrhRcpjSFfEpMvfa3YjA3QbpUQjUzOEtTQlVCTUVYSkxFSFMyVzExNTFJVi4u

or calling 0300 303 8322.

Please do not attend without an appointment.

Alison Evans, clinical lead nurse for Hywel Dda mass vaccination centres, said: “We understand there is a lot of information available about the vaccine and it can be overwhelming when deciding if having it is the right decision for you.

“As we start to routinely invite our younger cohorts to receive a vaccine, we wanted to provide additional support for anyone who is pregnant by providing dedicated clinics with a midwife vaccinator available to talk to.

“Of course, anyone who is pregnant can always discuss the available vaccine information with their GP, obstetrician or midwife at any time and will be able to receive the vaccine at any one of our mass vaccination centres, but we are pleased to be able to offer these dedicated clinics for anyone who feels they would benefit from additional support and advice.”