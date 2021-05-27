IT'S an inspiring story for any young woman, that of Michaela Protheroe.
Twenty-seven-year-old Michaela, from Manorbier, left school with no qualifications to bring up two children. She went back to Pembrokeshire College to get her GCSE in Maths and English with her ultimate goal being to become a marine biologist, and on the way Michaela has won the Literacy Award from the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales.
Pembrokeshire College couldn't be more proud of Michaela saying: "Congratulations to Michaela Protheroe on the Level 2 Skills for Further Study programme on her recent Literacy Award from the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales.
"Her ambition is to progress to Access to Bioscience and then go on to university to become a marine biologist.
"We wish her good luck on her educational journey and really well done on her achievements to date."
Michaela says she'll use the award to purchase books and a laptop to help with her future studies.
Founded in 1993, the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales (WLCOW) promotes education, the arts, science and technology in Wales.
It is dedicated to helping young people develop their talents and skills by means of an annual awards programme of scholarships and bursaries to students in schools, universities and technical colleges across Wales, as well as to apprentices and young people in the armed forces.
The Literacy Award is given to individuals who are improving their literacy within Wales and in recognition of individuals who are working hard to achieve.
