RWE, one of the world’s leading energy companies, has launched the Pembroke Net Zero Centre (PNZC) as a major initiative towards decarbonisation.

With Pembroke Power Station located at its heart, the PNZC will draw on extensive knowledge and expertise to demonstrate a pathway towards decarbonisation.

RWE is already Wales’ largest power generator from both gas and renewables, with 12 sites that include onshore and offshore wind and hydro.

The PNZC will work with hundreds of RWE experts across domestic and international businesses in generation, renewables and trading, looking at the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies to help decarbonise the region and support Wales’ roadmap to Net Zero by 2050.

PNZC is made up of three distinct pillars: green hydrogen production, including feasibility studies and potential development of an electrolyser on the Pembroke site, the development of floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea and decarbonisation of Pembroke Power Station, including studies for carbon capture and the feasibility of hydrogen as a fuel.

RWE operates a large-scale gas-fired power station with access to gas and electricity networks, floating wind opportunities in the Celtic Sea and potential industrial off-takers for green hydrogen in south Wales (such as in the south Wales Industrial Cluster, (SWIC)).

Tom Glover, RWE UK country chair, said: “Pembroke is a unique place to house a decarbonisation centre. It has all the elements to become a SuperPlace for decarbonisation: floating offshore wind accessibility, land for development of large-scale electrolysers, electricity and gas grid connections and a gasfired power station providing firm and flexible power.

"RWE’s investment in decarbonisation has the potential to become the green power and gas provider to Wales, assisting other companies to meet their decarbonisation targets and helping Welsh Government achieve its ambition for net zero.”

Pembroke is one of the most efficient gas power plants in the UK, playing a vital role in supporting the energy transition over the coming years.

Feasibility studies will investigate how hydrogen and carbon capture can help reduce carbon emissions from Pembroke Power Station.

These studies will also look into the feasibility of establishing a new green hydrogen production facility to support the SWIC partners within the industrial cluster.

SWIC is a consortium of Wales’ major industry, energy, infrastructure, law, academic and engineering organisations, and RWE is a key member. The cluster brings together partner projects to decarbonise industry and power in south Wales.

RWE has nine offshore wind sites in operation, three of which are in Wales. Further offshore sites under construction and in development include Triton Knoll, Sofia and Awel y Môr.

RWE has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the development of hydrogen projects across Europe, including involvement in GET H2 , NortH2 and AquaVentus. The company will utilise the experience from its Hydrogen Team to support this activity

Tom Glover said: “We are excited to launch the Pembroke Net Zero Centre, which is at the heart of RWE’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2040.

"As one of the world’s leading energy companies, RWE has significant expertise in onshore and offshore wind, developing green hydrogen production plants and operating large-scale gas plants.

"Pembroke is a unique site to establish a Net Zero Centre, which will showcase in one location the technologies that are essential to Wales’s decarbonised future.”