Both Pembrokeshire Senedd members - Paul Davies, first elected in 2007 and first-timer Sam Kurtz, feature in the Tories' shadow cabinet announced today.
Mr Davies was previously leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, before stepping down following allegations of Covid rule breaches, which he denied; but his successor Andrew RT Davies has welcomed him back into the fold as shadow minister for the economy. Former Welsh health secretary Vaughan Gething currently holds the portfolio on behalf of the Welsh Government.
Meanwhile Sam Kurtz, one of the the youngest Senedd Members, has been appointed to the role of shadow minister for rural affairs and Welsh language.
A county councillor, Sam is also a prominent member of the Young Farmers' Club movement in Pembrokeshire and a Welsh speaker.
Andrew RT Davies has said the his team was “brimming with energy and ideas” and that he was “excited to see a new shadow cabinet full of talent and expertise from outside parliament enter the political fray in Wales.
“Our immediate priority will be working in the national interest to protect livelihoods and ensure our economy gets on the road to recovery and we build back better after the most difficult period we’ve seen in peacetime Britain."
The new shadow cabinet appointments are as follows:
Welsh Conservative leader – Andrew RT Davies
Chief Whip and Shadow Minister for the Constitution and North Wales – Darren Millar
Deputy Whip and Shadow Minister for Equalities – Altaf Hussain
Shadow Minister for Climate Change – Janet Finch-Saunders
Shadow Minister for Culture, Tourism and Sport – Tom Giffard
Shadow Minister for the Economy – Paul Davies
Shadow Minister for Education – Laura Jones
Shadow Minister for Finance – Peter Fox
Shadow Minister for Health – Russell George
Shadow Minister for Local Government – Sam Rowlands
Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and Mid Wales – James Evans
Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs and Welsh Language – Samuel Kurtz
Shadow Minister for Social Justice and Shadow Counsel General – Mark Isherwood
Shadow Minister for Social Partnership – Joel James
Shadow Minister for Social Services – Gareth Davies
Shadow Minister for Transport and Technology – Natasha Asghar
Janet Finch-Saunders will be the group’s nomination to the Senedd Commission.