A FIRE broke out at the factory in Snowdrop Lane, Haverfordwest, this morning (May 26).
The fire started at 11.30am in the hopper of an exterior extraction unit.
Three fire engines attended the blaze.
Thirty members of staff at Norman Industries were evacuated.
Manager Karen Davies praised staff for following procedures calmly.
"The building itself is not damaged but the hopper and extraction unit will need to be replaced."
Norman Industries is a supported business that employs people with a disability or work limiting health condition, assisting them to achieve greater independence and self-esteem in supported work based settings.