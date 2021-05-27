A man from Milford Haven has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis with a street value of more than £5,000.
Benjamin Mark Thomas, 36, of Priory Road, Milford Haven, was alleged to have been in possession of more than 500 grammes of cannabis, in June 2020.
Thomas denied the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 18, and the case was adjourned for trial at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, June 18.
