Dyfed Powys Police is getting onboard with a national campaign for buckling up in the car.
The campaign, which runs until June 17, is UK-wide and co-ordinated by NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to improve road safety and law enforcement.
The primary aim is to ensure motorists are using their seatbelts and child restraints correctly and to crack down on offenders who continue to break the law.
Lee Waters MS, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, said: “I am very pleased to support the NPCC seatbelt campaign. Road traffic collisions can happen at any time so it is vital that everyone wears a seatbelt on every journey, however short. It is a simple thing to do but it saves lives so remember to ‘buckle up’ and be safe.”
During the campaign the police will also be educating road users on the importance of seatbelts, encouraging people to change their behaviour and attitude towards seatbelts and enforcing against the minority who refuse to comply with seatbelt laws, putting themselves and others at risk.