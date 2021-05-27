Those wishing to pay their respects to the late Michael Haley can go along to Pembroke Dock Harlequins RFC on Friday, May 28 at 11am.

People will have 20 minutes to come together and celebrate the life of a son, brother, uncle and devoted father before a private funeral and cremation.

Mr Haley was assistant coach at the club and was first aider for many years.

His son Alex paid tribute saying: "This afternoon the man I would always go to whenever I needed help, my dad, my hero, has finally had his last breath. Just don't know what I'm gonna do without him, I am truly lost for words. I would like to thank all the nurses that have cared for my dad over the last couple of days, you are truly amazing. You are finally in peace, I will never forget you."

His daughter Megan added: "I am heartbroken. Devastated does not justify. Who's going to say 'night sweetheart' to me every single night and go for a spin in the car listening to all your intelligence. I wanted to make you proud Dad, I wanted you to see me grow in the future, and to know that you are not going to be around to hear your voice has shattered my heart, I love you Dad, you are truly amazing!"

Many others have paid their condolences', and his sister Jackie has asked that only family flowers are received, but if people wish, they can make a donation to the ICU ward at Withybush General Hospital.