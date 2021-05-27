People over 21 are being asked to contact Hywel Dda health board if they have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

The health board is asking anyone aged over 21 or in the JCVI priority groups 1 to 9 and living in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to request an appointment through an online request form on its website.

You can alternatively call the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Vaccination progress as at May 26:

In Hywel Dda 386,457 vaccinations have been administered up until May 26, 21,293 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 118,894 first doses have been administered, and 62,581 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 82,261 first dose appointments and 42,661 second dose and in Ceredigion 45,887 first doses have been given as well as 24,036 second doses.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding Vaccination Clinics

Hywel Dda has confirmed it will begin to deliver dedicated pregnancy and breastfeeding Covid-19 vaccination clinics every Tuesday.

In their latest update the health board said that they will be running the clinics at four of its mass vaccinations centres.

A statement from the health board, which covers Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion said: “While all mass vaccination centres across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be able to vaccinate anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding, the antenatal clinics will be delivered by midwife vaccinators should anyone wish to receive additional counselling and advice about receiving the vaccine during pregnancy.”

The dedicated pregnancy and breastfeeding clinics will run every Tuesday morning between 9am and 1pm at the following mass vaccination centres:

• Halliwell Conference Centre, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Carmarthen, SA31 3EP

• Ffwrnes Theatre, Park Street, Llanelli, SA15 3YE

• Pembrokeshire Archives, Prendergast, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PE

• Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth, SY23 3FL

Should you wish to attend a dedicated pregnancy and breastfeeding vaccine clinic you can self-refer by completing the online form and choosing the ‘Antenatal Clinic’ option, or calling 0300 303 8322. Please do not attend without an appointment.

Alison Evans, Clinical Lead Nurse for Hywel Dda Mass Vaccination Centres, said: “We understand there is a lot of information available about the vaccine and it can be overwhelming when deciding if having it is the right decision for you.

“As we start to routinely invite our younger cohorts to receive a vaccine, we wanted to provide additional support for anyone who is pregnant by providing dedicated clinics with a midwife vaccinator available to talk to.

“Of course, anyone who is pregnant can always discuss the available vaccine information with their GP, obstetrician or midwife at any time and will be able to receive the vaccine at any one of our mass vaccination centres, but we are pleased to be able to offer these dedicated clinics for anyone who feels they would benefit from additional support and advice.”

Vaccination certificates for international travel

Vaccination certificates for international travel are now available in Wales for those who have had two doses of the vaccine by calling 0300 303 5667 (open seven days, between 9am and 5pm).

DO NOT contact your GP or the health board for a certificate.

Essential travel and urgent requests only.

Check the requirements of the country you plan to visit.

If a negative Covid test is required prior to travel, this must NOT be an NHS test. Instead you must book and pay for a test from a private provider.