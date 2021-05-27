SAILINGS from Fishguard to Rosslare continue to be suspended as the Stena Europe's stay in dry dock is extended to June 4.

As reported last week by the Western Telegraph the Irish Sea crossing was temporarily cancelled, initially until May 22.

Stena said that it had been decided to send the vessel for repair at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, following a routine inspection of the ferry.

It was initially anticipated that the repairs would be completed by May 21 and the ferry back on the run by the 22.

However, the company still has no Irish Sea crossings from Fishguard and today confirmed that the Europe's stay in dry dock has been extended.

"Stena Line is continuing to carry out works on the Stena Europe (Fishguard-Rosslare) while travel restrictions with the Republic of Ireland remain in place," said a spokesperson for the company.

"An announcement from the Irish Government is expected this Friday, May 28, on Digital Green Certificates and International Travel and Stena Line plans to have the Stena Europe back in service on June 4."

The Fishguard to Rosslare route was badly hit by Brexit and Covid-19 at the beginning of this year with freight crossings down by 70 percent and a reduction in services.

However, last month the company announced that it was boosting the frequency of its sailings between Fishguard – Rosslare from 14 sailings to 24 every week.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, and a hope that international tourist travel will resume shortly, Stena Line is anticipating a busy summer.

This is coupled with the fact that after a 21-year absence, duty-free shopping onboard Stena Line's ferries will now be available following Brexit.

The Fishguard – Rosslare route is particularly popular with tourists as it offers the most convenient option with the shortest crossings between Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

For further information on the Fishguard to Rosslare crossings, visit: stenaline.co.uk/customer-services for travel passengers and stenalinefreight.com/contact for freight customers.