MAY has been mean in terms of the weather it has served up so far, however the month that is meant to hail summer (and high levels of fertility...) could end by serving up a real treat.
As always the people of Pembrokeshire turn to the forecasts of Derek Brockway, and what Brockway says goes.
In his latest predictions, Brockway is quietly optimistic, particularly in relation to the temperature.
Brockway wrote on Twitter: "Can't promise wall-to-wall sunshine, but improving.
"One or two showers but plenty of dry weather and warmer with 22C which would make it the warmest day of the year so far in Wales!"
Whilst Friday looks a bit bleak, the Met Office has issued no weather warnings for the Bank Holiday weekend (for once...), with Saturday turning brighter and Sunday and Monday the best days.
The Met Office wrote: "Outbreaks of rain to continue through Friday, most likely in the west.
"Some dry periods are likely too, but cloudy conditions hampering temperatures somewhat with a maximum temperature of 18C.
"It turns brighter on Saturday, with plenty of sunshine on Sunday.
"Bank Holiday Monday looks to be dry with sunny spells."
More details can be found at the Met Office website.