Nine new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Thursday, May 27).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, five in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 58 new cases were confirmed, with two new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 212,640 with 5,569 deaths.
One new covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,110 – 10,824 in Carmarthenshire, 3,497 in Pembrokeshire and 1,789 in Ceredigion.
There have been 11,726 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 2,120,049 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,058,464 a second dose.
In Hywel Dda 386,457 vaccinations have been administered up until May 26, with 21,293 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 118,894 first doses have been administered, and 62,581 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 82,261 first dose appointments and 42,661 second dose and in Ceredigion 45,887 first doses have been given as well as 24,036 second doses.