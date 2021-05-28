PEMBROKESHIRE parents have been left out of pocket after a local school trip provider closed for good due to coronavirus.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph, Sealyham Activity Centre, near Wolfscastle, closed its doors for the last time, citing the pandemic on Friday, May 21.

Parents at Fenton Community Primary School at Haverfordwest had all paid a £70 deposit just before the pandemic struck for a week's residential trip at Sealyham.

When lockdown hit, they were told that the school would not refund their deposits but rather organise a non-residential activity with Sealyham at an unconfirmed cost.

This week parents have received a letter confirming that the activity centre, which had been running in Pembrokeshire since 1986, has closed.

The letter states that any money the school receives back will be refunded to parents in due course.

One parent who is furious that the money was not refunded when the trip was first cancelled, and that no refund seems imminent, is John Vaughan from Letterston whose son was due to go on the trip as a member of year 6.

"They were not prepared to give back our deposits, even when the trip we had bought was now cancelled. They said they would rearrange it," said Mr Vaughan.

"We booked before Covid. This was a new situation and we were uncomfortable with our children going on a school trip but they were saying no [to a refund].

"Now they have lost our money even though we asked for our deposit back. With all the money Pembrokeshire County Council takes from us through council tax and fines in court, are you telling me they can't pay this back to the parents?

"The school should be suffering this [financial] loss not the parents. It's bad enough that the children don't have a trip to look forward to. Those parents could have taken that £70 and used it for something else. For some of the parents that £70 could be a day out at Folly Farm with the family."

On Sealyham's website it says that certain schools had been able to claim through their school insurance for cancelled trips.

Mr Vaughan, a teacher himself, questioned why the school had not been able to claim back the loss through its insurers.

"In this case the school is like a travel agent, it should be insured," he said. "It's the school's responsibility to pay the money back.

"I would say to the school; pay the parents back and then you worry about getting the money back. That's your problem not our problem."

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said:

"Fenton CP School has sought advice from, and is working closely with, the local authority regarding this matter; parents will be updated when further information is available."