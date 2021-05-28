Pembroke Guild's RNLI annual fundraising quiz is now on sale.
Quiz author this year is Pembroke Guild president, Jennie McIntosh.
Jennie has chosen World Rivers as this year's topic and she is aptly photographed on the banks of the Cleddau at Lawrenny.
She compiled this year's quiz in memory of late Guild member, quiz founder and author Cynthia Field, who died last summer.
In the background of the picture sits the decommissioned lifeboat the RNLB Archibald and Alexander M Paterson, built in Cowes in 1952.
It was women fundraising for the RNLI in 1950s and before who would have enabled the charity to build boats such as the one in the photograph - and that legacy of fundraising continues.
The £1 quiz sheet is available from members of Pembroke Ladies Lifeboat Guild or from Daphne Bush on 01646 681437 or by emailing daphne_bush@hotmail.com. It is also available from local Pembroke businesses: Motts Butchers; The Corn Store; Longmeadow Bakery and Brown's Restaurant; all of which have agreed to sell copies again this year.
Valero Pembroke Refinery's sponsorship of this year's quiz means that all funds raised to go wholly to the RNLI.