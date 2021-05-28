AN ONLINE farmers’ market, set up on the St Davids peninsula just after the first lockdown is going from strength to strength.

The Peninsula Producers Food Hub supports local producers and sells goods ranging from dried insects from the bug farm to St Davids Gin and locally produced cakes, bread, cheeses, milk and meat.

Since August 2020 the hub has helped more than 20 producers and is now looking to recruit even more, so that it can provide as much local produce to as much of the community as possible.

Customers can buy a selection of delicious goods through the Peninsula Producers Food Hub on the Open Food Network

Every Saturday the order cycle opens and goes live. Customers can log on and order their goods from all the different producers on the hub.

On Thursday at 12pm the order cycle closes and all the producers are emailed a list of everything they have sold ready for them to harvest, bake, make, cook.

On Saturday between 9:30am-10am the producers meet at St Davids Rugby Club to fill their customers’ boxes.Between 10am-12pm the customers arrive to pick up their order.

“The hub is connecting local producers to the community in a push to create a sustainable food system on the peninsula,” said organiser Dan Jones.

“It is essentially an online farmers’ market allowing a range of suppliers to offer their produce to the locality. It’s been running for nearly a year now and is getting bigger and bigger and is very exciting.

“The hub gives small producers access to a market and will support them all the way throughout the process to make it as simple as possible to sell their goods. By working collectively rather than competitively we can create a food system that is fair and robust.”

If you would like to join the food hub, email Dan on danlloydjones@outlook.com or ring 07872337872.

To shop at the food hub visit openfoodnetwork.org.uk/peninsula-producers-food-hub/shop.