In just five days pupils from Golden Grove school walked a tremendous combined total of 720 miles for the RNLI as part of its Mayday Mile campaign.

Angle lifeboat station said the pupils are a group of young superstars, and they all deserve a huge thank-you from Angle lifeboat station itself, and the rest of the RNLI community for their amazing efforts.

Teachers escorted the children at the primary school up and down some of its tarmacked grounds, in order to reach the walking target of 500 miles, which they more than exceeded.

In fact they not only smashed their walking target by 220 miles, they even exceeded their fundraising target of £100, which now stands at £728.

Katie Jones from the school said:

"We have been working on the topic "Life on the Ocean Wave" in PS2 and linked with the RNLI. We have had virtual visits from both Tenby and Fishguard life boat stations to complete our research, and they have answered lots of the children's amazing questions. "This challenge has developed both their physical literacy and emotional health and wellbeing, which are both huge focuses for us here at Golden Grove. We were delighted at their determination when it got hard and smiling proud faces after helping these community heroes. "A big thank you to all the families in the community that have supported and sponsored us."

The Mayday Mile campaign was set up to support the works of the RNLI - throughout the month of May people are being encouraged to take part in a sponsored walking challenge, which can help raise money for the lifeboat crews.

Mrs Jones from the school said: "You have all made me so proud! Well done everyone."

Leanne Wainwright added: "I am so very proud of the fantastic effort from all of the children so far! Keep going, you are all superstars."

Prue Jones supported the cause and said: "Well done to all the children love from Seren Roberts-Ogleby's Nana Rue and Bampi Mark."

So far about 50 separate donations have been made to the school's challenge via its online giving page, with many others also thanking the pupils for their efforts.

The schools headteacher, Andrew Williams said it was a great achievement for the pupils, and the school.