Jeffrey and Sian Edwards have announced that their very popular motoring event, the Western Telegraph Preseli Bluestone Run, may be coming back in June, after it was cancelled last year.

It is hoped that the event will be staged on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2019 run attracted well over 100 vehicles, including several motorbikes.

Each year since 2011, the event has raised money for the British Heart Foundation, with an entry fee of £5 to what has proved to become a very popular event.

The run of approximately 55 miles starts at Gelliswick Bay in Milford Haven and follows a route crossing over the Preseli Hills and Bluestone countryside.

However, as of yet, this year's finishing line has not yet been decided.

Jeffrey Edwards said: "Due to the ongoing health issues that Sian and I have faced, along with the terrible Covid over the past 12 months, we didn't think we would be able to stage this very popular motoring event this year.

"However, with the vaccines rolling out and things looking far brighter, along with a vast number of messages and very kind offers of help from so many of our dedicated motoring enthusiasts of our Pembrokeshire County Motoring Events, we may be able to stage this event, following all government guidelines in the interests of safety."

Jeffrey and Sian, who are most hopeful to confirm that the event will go ahead, can be contacted via email on pembscountyrun@aol.com or via telephone on 01646 697226.