Foam - the restaurant on Milford Haven Waterfront - has brought the first outdoor dome dining experience to Pembrokeshire.
As lockdown restrictions ease, customers have been able to dine at the domes since indoor venues opened on May 19.
The restaurant hopes that soon, it will be able to host local bands, saxophone players and DJ sunset nights to attract more guests in addition to its terrace featuring the domes.
Owners Shayne Busby and Liam Barcoe said: "We’re so excited to bring something new to the local community, and can’t wait to welcome guests from all over the country. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure we deliver the ‘wow’ factor, and every moment is perfect for guests to enjoy.”
Shayne Busby added: “Adding the new element of dining domes has bought so many opportunities for new events and packages for us to offer. From corporate occasions to sunset parties and private functions, we can’t wait to explore the different avenues the Foam domes will be able to offer to the public.”