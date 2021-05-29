With visitor numbers expected to rise considerably during the summer months, bus services are being increased to ensure that the high demand can be met.
The changes include several amendments to coastal bus times, so if you want to travel to, or along, Pembrokeshire’s coast by bus, it is important that you check latest timetables.
“I am pleased to announce that from May 29 the frequency of several bus services in Pembrokeshire will be increased to help accommodate the rise in demand.” said Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure for Pembrokeshire County Council.
“However, with higher numbers of passengers travelling it is vital that safety instructions are followed to ensure everyone is kept safe while travelling.”
With the 2m social distancing rule remaining in place in Wales, there are still likely to be occasions when there are too many passengers to ensure that social distancing can be adhered to. Therefore, customers are asked to avoid peak time journeys if possible, particularly the last journey of the day.
Passengers are encouraged to follow the safety instructions provided at bus stops and on the buses. It is still mandatory for passengers to wear face coverings.
For the latest timetable information visit the council’s website.