FLAGS have been raised on the harbour-front in Saundersfoot to celebrate the countdown to the village being the centre of a world event.

There are now less than 500 days to go until the start of the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals.

Young local rowers Grace and Lottie - members of the local Wiseman’s Bridge Rowing Club - were chosen to set the flags flying.

The girls are amongst those excited to see international rowing coming to Saundersfoot.

Lottie said:

“It’s really exciting to know that rowers from all around the world will be coming to the area where we row regularly.”

Grace added: “I’m looking forward to cheering on the GB rowers and crews competing in Saundersfoot.”

The event is aiming to be the first of its kind to operate to an ISO standard for event sustainability.

Awareness about sustainability will be raised throughout the build-up to the event, and has got underway with a beach clean by pupils from Saundersfoot CP School. Saundersfoot School pupils get ready for their beach clean. Picture: Martin Cavaney Photography

Headteacher Nick Allen said: “As a coastal community we are all too aware of the need to protect the environment around us.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to use the World Rowing Coastal Championships as a way to engage our pupils in this very important topic and look to inspire the next generation of citizens of Wales and the world.”

Event chair Jeremy Wilton, said:

“We’re delighted to be bringing elite nternational rowing to Pembrokeshire. The local area has a great history of delivering fantastic, welcoming international sports events and I’m very happy to see the community already well engaged with the event build-up.

"We’re really looking forward to working with everyone in Saundersfoot and Pembrokeshire."

Two hundred WaveMaker volunteers are being sought to help deliver the event.

Anyone interested is nvited to register their interest on the new event website at worldrowingcoastals2022.org.

Leah Allcock, volunteer manager for the event, explained: “You don’t need to have done anything like this before and you don’t need any rowing experience at all. There will be a huge range of roles and everyone is welcome."

The World Rowing Coastal Championships and Beach Sprint Finals 2022 will take place on the weekends of the 7-9 and 14-16 October.

More details of the event will be announced in the build up and anyone interested in competing, spectating or volunteering is encouraged to sign up to the mailing list at worldrowingcoastals2022.org

The event will be hosted by British Rowing in association with Welsh Rowing, and will bring together two exciting formats of rowing across the two weekends.

On the first weekend, the top club coastal rowers around the world will compete, while the second will see elite international competitors take part in the exciting new beach sprint rowing format.

The event is funded by the National Lottery via UK Sport and Welsh Government and supported by Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the Wales International Coastal Centre.