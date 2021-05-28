School children and community groups are sharing their ideas for the content of a mural which will be painted on the wall of Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun and locals' input is needed too.

The mural is part of the Ancient Connections project, an arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Wexford with north Pembrokeshire.

Mural artist Grant Radford, who is behind the Span Arts building mural in Narberth, has been commissioned to create a piece that makes people feel more invested in their hometown and encourages visitors to find out more.

"The mural should tell a story, or several interlinked stories that encourage local people to feel more invested in their hometown and generate intrigue and a desire to know more in visitors," read the initial brief.

Port Talbot born Grant is engaging with different groups in the community to better understand Fishguard as a place with its own unique history and stories and to explore the links between Fishguard and Wexford.

Grant has been running workshops with schoolchildren at Theatr Gwaun to engage young people in their heritage and express these ideas through visual story telling and producing new artworks to help inform the final design for the £11,800 mural.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to get involved. Anybody with ideas to share should email Clare.butler@theatrgwaun.com or message Theatr Gwaun on Facebook with their email address.

There will be a choice of both Zoom meetings and meetings held in the theatre, all taking place in the coming weeks.

"The designers are really keen to hear your stories of Fishguard and so are we," said a theatre spokesperson.