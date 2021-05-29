As a predicted busy summer approaches, with 30million people planning to visit the UK coast, the RNLI is taking steps to ensure safety.

The RNLI and HM Coastguard are urging people to attend lifeguarded beaches, which this bank holiday weekend include Newgale central in Pembrokeshire as well as Rhyl and Prestatyn in Denbighshire, Rest Bay in Bridgend and Pembrey in Carmarthenshire.

In Ceredigion, RNLI lifeguards are currently providing a service at weekends at Llangrannog and at Borth, which will become a daily service from the half-term holiday running until September.

Lifeguards will also provide cover over the school holidays at Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead in Wales says: "We are expecting this summer to be the busiest ever for our lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews in Wales and the survey figures back that up.

"With its stunning scenery and spectacular beaches, we are certain people will flock to the Welsh coastline and want people to enjoy it. We do however urge everyone to respect the water, think about their own safety and know what to do in an emergency.

"Our main advice is to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling around 245 beaches this summer to offer advice on how to stay safe and they are also there to help anyone who gets into trouble.

"Whether you’re at a lifeguarded beach or not, look out for safety signage and seek advice on safe places to swim, keep your children under supervision at all times, avoid swimming alone where possible and know to alert the lifeguards or call 999 or 112 and ask for coastguard in an emergency.

"Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but they can be an unpredictable environment, particularly during early summer when air temperatures start warming up but water temperatures remain very cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock."

The key summer safety advice is:

• Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

• If you get into trouble Float to Live – lie on your back and relax, resisting the urge to thrash about

• Call 999 or 112 in an emergency and ask for the coastguard

The RNLI said: "If you find yourself in trouble in cold water, your natural reaction can be to panic and thrash around, which increases the chances of breathing in water and drowning. The best thing to do is to float on your back and wait for the effects of cold water shock to pass until you can control your breathing. You can then plan your next move to reach safety."

For further information on their beach safety campaign, visit: RNLI.org/BeachUK2021

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found here: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches